Wyoming hospital names new IT director

Naomi Diaz -

Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County named Terry Thompson as information technology director. 

In his new role, Mr. Thompson will oversee four direct reports and four service contractors, according to a June 7 press release. He also helped the hospital with its electronic medical record conversion to a Cerner EHR system. 

Prior to becoming information technology director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mr. Thompson worked as IT project architect for a cloud computing company.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles