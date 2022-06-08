Wyoming hospital names new IT director

Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County named Terry Thompson as information technology director.

In his new role, Mr. Thompson will oversee four direct reports and four service contractors, according to a June 7 press release. He also helped the hospital with its electronic medical record conversion to a Cerner EHR system.

Prior to becoming information technology director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mr. Thompson worked as IT project architect for a cloud computing company.