U of Iowa launches CEO search for hospitals, clinics

After more than a year with an interim CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will begin its search for a permanent leader in August, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Kim Hunter, chief nursing executive of the Iowa City-based health system, was named interim CEO in 2022 after Suresh Gunasekaran left to helm the University of California San Francisco Academic Health System.

The university has been stalling this search as it looked for a vice president of medical affairs. After more than a year, Denise Jamieson, MD, former captain of the U.S. Public Health Service, was named to the role in May — opening the university back up to its CEO search.

UI will employ Spencer Stuart, the same Chicago-based executive search firm that helped hire Dr. Jamieson, to aid its search. Colin Derdeyn, MD, chair and departmental executive officer of radiology, and Peter Matthes, senior advisor to the president and vice president for external affairs, will serve as co-chairs of the search committee.