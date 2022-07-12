Orlando Health hospital taps Dr. Amit Bansal as new chief quality officer

Orlando (Fla.) Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital appointed Amit Bansal, MD, its new chief quality officer and assistant vice president July 12.

Dr. Bansal most recently served at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System as division chief of hospital medicine for the central region and physician adviser.

"Dr. Bansal's experience in leading medical teams in the provision of high-quality care for patients is outstanding," said Thibaut van Marcke, president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips and senior vice president of Orlando Health southeast region. "We are pleased that he has joined Orlando Health and welcome him to our hospital family."