Mississippi Hospital Association names CIO

Chamath Wijewardane has been named CIO of the Mississippi Hospital Association.

Mr. Wijewardane has worked in IT leadership positions at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, Jackson, Miss.-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson-based St. Dominic Hospital, and Starkville, Miss.-based OCH Regional Medical Center. He most recently served as CIO of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid.

"His deep understanding of healthcare IT, combined with his passion for improving patient outcomes through technology, will strengthen our efforts to support hospitals and healthcare providers across Mississippi," Mississippi Hospital Association President and CEO Richard Roberson said in a Nov. 25 statement.