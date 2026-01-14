FAH unveils new executive team

The Federation of American Hospitals has unveiled new executive leaders after it named Charlene MacDonald president and CEO Jan. 1.

Under Ms. MacDonald’s leadership, Tilithia McBride will serve as COO of FAH, but will continue to serve as the organization’s main expert on quality, patient safety and public health, according to a Jan. 14 news release shared with Becker’s. In her new role, Ms. McBride will oversee FAH’s finance, human resources and administrative services.

Adam Broder will expand his chief strategy officer role and focus on FAH’s financial stability, growth and mission advancement.

Alyssa Keefe will serve as senior vice president and head of policy. Ms. Keefe has more than 25 years in health policy and expertise in state and federal legislative processes, Medicare and Medicaid. She will lead the organization’s policy team and offer expert analysis, counsel and research to members.

Lastly, Katie Tenoever will continue to serve as senior vice president and general counsel. She will focus on compliance, legal strategy and providing FAH leadership and members with strategic counsel.

“Our exceptional new executive team will be integral to the Federation’s success as we write our next chapter,” Ms. MacDonald said in the release. “We’re at a critical moment for health care coverage and access, and our team’s proven ability to be strategic, nimble, and relentlessly solutions-oriented will allow the Federation to deliver for our members and the millions of patients they serve.”



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