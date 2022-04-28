Cleveland Clinic names inaugural global director of vaccine development

Ted Ross, PhD, was tapped as global director of vaccine development at Cleveland Clinic, a newly created role.

Dr. Ross, an expert in virology, vaccines, immunology and microbiology, will focus on development of novel vaccine platforms for flu, HIV, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to an April 28 news release.

"Ted is one of the preeminent vaccine researchers in the world," Serpil Erzurum, MD, chief research and academic officer at Cleveland Clinic, said in the release. "His groundbreaking translational research will accelerate our efforts to develop critically needed new treatments and vaccines for pathogens and virus-induced cancers."

Previously, Dr. Ross was the Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar of Infectious Diseases and director of the Center for Vaccines and Immunology at the University of Georgia in Athens. He also previously served as director of vaccines and viral immunity at the Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute of Florida in Port St. Lucie.

In his new role, Dr. Ross will be based at Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research and Innovation Center, also in Port St. Lucie, according to the release.

Cleveland Clinic is an integrated international health system with more than 65,000 employees worldwide.