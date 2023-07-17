Children's Hospital Association taps new CEO

Matt Cook was named CEO of the Children's Hospital Association.

Mr. Cook will begin his new role Oct. 16, according to a news release from the organization.

He currently serves as president of Oakland, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and senior vice president of Children's Services at San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

Mr. Cook also served as president of Indianapolis-based Riley Children's Health and as chief strategy officer for Indiana University Health, also based in Indianapolis.

In his new role, he will replace outgoing and founding CEO Mark Wietecha, according to the release.