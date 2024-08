Here are four hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 26:

1. Jason Hotchkiss was named CFO of Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health.

2. Alabaster, Ala.-based Shelby Baptist Medical Center tapped Marc Nakagawa as its new CFO.

3. Onel Rodriguez was appointed CFO of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

4. Orlando (Fla.) Health CFO Leslie Flake, BSN, has left her role.