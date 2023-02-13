Whirlpool CIO named to Corewell Health board

Danielle Brown, senior vice president and CIO of Whirlpool Corp., has been appointed to the board of Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.

"We are excited for Dani to join our board and provide advice and guidance on our strategic imperative to transform health," said Julie Fream, chair of the Corewell Health Board of Directors, in a health system news release.

Ms. Brown has also been a CIO with boat manufacturer Brunswick Corp. and chemical company DuPont. Her appointment was effective Jan. 1.

"I am excited to work with this excellent team and bring my technology and IT experience to bear to help advance the availability and quality of affordable health services," she said in the release.