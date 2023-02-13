Veradigm enters new research partnership

Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts, has partnered with HealthVerity to advance research and improve care for patients with cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Under the partnership, Veradigm will connect its cardiology and metabolic registries with consumer data from HealthVerity to provide clinical researchers with access to HIPAA-compliant data needed to advance analytics and treatments for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The Veradigm Cardiology Registry is the largest U.S. outpatient cardiovascular registry and contains more than 102 million records, while the Veradigm Metabolic Registry contains more than 79 million records for patients with prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic.

"With Veradigm's Registry and EHR data on the HealthVerity platform, we are extending the reach of the Veradigm Network to further support improvements in patient care at scale," said Stuart Green, senior vice president and general manager of Veradigm.