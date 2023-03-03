Vanderbilt adds automated chat to help patients navigate telehealth, patient portals

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center added an automated chat feature to its help desk to aid employees, patients and families who are seeking technical help with telehealth services, patient portals and more.

The new feature, dubbed Pegasus, was implemented to alleviate the burden on help desk staff as well as provide patients, who are in a hurry, answers to their technical questions quicker, according to a March 2 release from Vanderbilt.

According to the health system, the chatbot's median length of sessions is around seven minutes, and has a 92 percent satisfaction rate.