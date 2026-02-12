UCLA, UCI Health seek new CIOs

Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and Irvine, Calif.-based UCI Health are both hiring IT chiefs.

UCLA Health is seeking a CIO, with an annual salary range of $304,000 to $684,200, according to the Feb. 2 job ad. The executive will report to the vice chancellor of health services.

UCI Health is looking for a vice president and chief digital and information officer, who will report to the senior vice president and COO, per the Feb. 6 posting. The annual salary range is between $352,600 and $793,600.

The positions have been open since UCLA Health CIO Ellen Pollack, MSN, RN, retired in June 2025 and UCI Health CIO Julie Eastman departed for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth in April 2025.