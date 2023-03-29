UC Davis Health launching remote monitoring program for patients with COPD

UC Davis Heath is partnering with digital health company Propeller Health to provide patients, suffering from asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with a new remote monitoring program that can provide personalized treatments.

Under the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use Propeller's remote monitoring program to provide patients with sensors that attach to inhalers to gather event-recording signals such as inhaler use and respiration patterns.

This data will then be integrated into the health system's EHR system, according to a March 27 release from UC Davis Health. With this integration, clinicians will be able to monitor a patient's daily usage of their inhalers, as well as assess the medications they are using to keep their lungs functioning.

UC Davis Health said the program may be expanded to include other University of California health systems.