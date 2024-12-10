Top places to work in IT: 17 health systems rank in 2025

Computerworld published a list of the top places to work in IT for 2025, including several prominent health systems.

Foundry, the publisher for Computerworld, examined several companies across the size spectrum on their commitment to in-house IT talent, training, technical and soft skills, as well as culture, diversity and satisfaction.

The publication reported 79% of companies surveyed increased the number of IT employees in the last three years, and around half plan to continue growing their IT teams next year.

The health systems and provider organizations ranked include:

1. Cedars-Sinai – No. 1 in the large organizations of 5,000 or more ranking, No. 3 for DEI, No. 5 for remote / hybrid work

2. Stanford Medicine Children's Health – No. 9 among large organizations, No. 1 for DEI

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital – No. 11 among large organizations, No. 2 for DEI

4. Johns Hopkins Medicine – No. 12 among large organizations, No. 3 for IT growth, No. 10 for career development, No. 5 for retention & engagement

5. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute – No. 14 among large organizations, No. 7 for IT growth, No. 4 for DEI

6. Baptist Health System - Jacksonville – No. 21 among large organizations, No. 9 for DEI

7. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – No. 25 among large organizations, No. 6 for retention & engagement

8. AdventHealth – No. 33 among large organizations, No. 9 for retention & engagement

9. Atrium Health – No. 34 among large organizations

10. SUNY Upstate Medical University–No. 35 among large organizations, No. 3 for career development

11. Norton Healthcare – No. 36 among large organizations, No. 9 for IT growth

12. Corewell Health – No. 55 among large organizations

13. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — No. 54 among large organizations

14. Banner Health – No. 56 among large organizations, No. 3 for retention & engagement

15. Keck Medicine of USC – No. 63 among large organizations

16 ChenMed – No. 19 among midsized organizations of 1,001-4,999 employees

17. Genesis HealthCare System – No. 24 among midsized organizations

Other healthcare companies ranked include:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

GSK

Health Care Service Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

CVS health

CHG Healthcare

Cambia Health Solutions

Guardant Health

Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Abarca Health