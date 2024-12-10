Top places to work in IT: 17 health systems rank in 2025

Computerworld published a list of the top places to work in IT for 2025, including several prominent health systems.
Foundry, the publisher for Computerworld, examined several companies across the size spectrum on their commitment to in-house IT talent, training, technical and soft skills, as well as culture, diversity and satisfaction.
The publication reported 79% of companies surveyed increased the number of IT employees in the last three years, and around half plan to continue growing their IT teams next year.
The health systems and provider organizations ranked include:
1. Cedars-Sinai – No. 1 in the large organizations of 5,000 or more ranking, No. 3 for DEI, No. 5 for remote / hybrid work
2. Stanford Medicine Children's Health – No. 9 among large organizations, No. 1 for DEI
3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital – No. 11 among large organizations, No. 2 for DEI
4. Johns Hopkins Medicine – No. 12 among large organizations, No. 3 for IT growth, No. 10 for career development, No. 5 for retention & engagement
5. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute – No. 14 among large organizations, No. 7 for IT growth, No. 4 for DEI
6. Baptist Health System - Jacksonville – No. 21 among large organizations, No. 9 for DEI
7. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – No. 25 among large organizations, No. 6 for retention & engagement
8. AdventHealth – No. 33 among large organizations, No. 9 for retention & engagement
9. Atrium Health – No. 34 among large organizations
10. SUNY Upstate Medical University–No. 35 among large organizations, No. 3 for career development
11. Norton Healthcare – No. 36 among large organizations, No. 9 for IT growth
12. Corewell Health – No. 55 among large organizations
13. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — No. 54 among large organizations
14. Banner Health – No. 56 among large organizations, No. 3 for retention & engagement
15. Keck Medicine of USC – No. 63 among large organizations
16 ChenMed – No. 19 among midsized organizations of 1,001-4,999 employees
17. Genesis HealthCare System – No. 24 among midsized organizations
Other healthcare companies ranked include:
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
GSK
Health Care Service Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
CVS health
CHG Healthcare
Cambia Health Solutions
Guardant Health
Noridian Healthcare Solutions
Abarca Health