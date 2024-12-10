Top 15 challenges for IT decision-makers

Talent retention and recruitment were the top concerns of IT decision-makers in 2023 but have ceded the way to other challenges amid a shifting tech labor landscape, a new report found.

Here are the top 10 challenges for IT decision-makers, per a November study from IT education company Skillsoft, which surveyed 5,191 IT leaders and employees from May to September. This list contains ties:

1. Workload: 31%

2. Resource and budget constraints: 30%

3. Skill gaps: 28%

4. Talent retention: 25%

5 (tie). Employee morale: 24%

5 (tie). Talent recruitment: 24%

5 (tie). A lack of effective leadership: 24%

8. Unclear job roles and responsibilities: 23%

9 (tie). Lack of work-life balance: 22%

9 (tie). Lack of training or professional development: 22%

9 (tie). Team or communication issues: 22%

12 (tie). Developing stronger teams: 21%

12 (tie). Lack of equity in pay: 21%

12 (tie). Innovation and change management: 21%

15. Hybrid or remote work policies: 18%