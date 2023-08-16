Tennessee health system partners with tech company on $200M project

Sonifi Health, a patient engagement technology provider, partnered with Williamson Health, based in Franklin, Tenn., to implement new technology solutions as part of a $200 million expansion project.

Williamson Medical Center is the hospital that will undergo the $200 million renovation project aiming to enhance patient care. A new postpartum unit was built with a Sonifi interactive television with an embedded digital whiteboard in each room.

The partnership also allows Sonifi to add personalized interfaces that offer video education, information about available services, meal ordering, entertainment and relaxation content into Williamson's Meditech EHR system.

Additionally, the digital whiteboard presents important care information for the mother and child and is updated throughout the entirety of their stay.

Sonifi has also started implementing television programming with other interactive technology to the hospital's newly renovated emergency department and lobby areas, according to an Aug. 15 press release from Sonifi Health.