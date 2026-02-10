CommonSpirit Texas hospital launches virtual nursing program

Lufkin, Texas-based St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital launched a virtually integrated care program Feb. 9 to enhance bedside support with 24/7 remote nursing, ABC affiliate KLTV reported.

The program aims to enable virtual nurses to assist with administrative tasks, patient education and real-time communication through digital systems. Patients can speak with a remote nurse via video when pressing a call button, even if their bedside nurse is unavailable.

The virtual nurses also provide services such as overnight patient check-ins and family video calls, allowing bedside staff to focus on direct care. Hospital leaders said the program supports nurse retention by offering veteran nurses off-unit roles while maintaining clinical engagement.

The program currently supports stroke and neurology patients, with plans to expand hospitalwide.

St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.