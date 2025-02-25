Seattle Children's inks 10-year cloud computing deal

Seattle Children's has signed a 10-year deal with a cloud computing company to enhance scalability and reduce IT costs.

The pediatric health system inked the deal with Rackspace Technology to phase out legacy technologies and launch a standardized managed services model using Rackspace's private cloud and public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

"The integration of cutting-edge technology is a critical component to delivering exceptional patient care," said Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president and chief digital, AI and information officer of Seattle Children's, in a Feb. 20 news release. "This collaboration with Rackspace will not only streamline our IT operations but also create capacity for resources to expand our services and enrich the patient experience."