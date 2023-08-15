San Diego Health Connect gets new cloud platform

San Diego Health Connect will implement 4medica's cloud-based Data Quality Platform across its 62 participants throughout San Diego and Imperial County.

San Diego Health connects healthcare stakeholders including hospitals, health systems, patients and private health information exchanges to make the sharing of health information more efficient. Incorporating 4medica's cloud system aims to improve patient matching and health data quality, focusing on duplicate patient records, according to an Aug. 15 press release from 4medica.

4medica will analyze San Diego Health's data quality and offer its four-layer Master Patient Index process, which has been found to reduce rates of patient duplicates by 30 percent in certain health organizations.

Minimizing duplicate patient records through 4medica's cloud platform may increase patient safety by assuring the highest level information about each patient, while decreasing healthcare costs for repeated tests and procedures, according to the release.