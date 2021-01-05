Revel + NovuHealth become Icario

January 5, 2021 – MINNEAPOLIS – Revel + NovuHealth today announced the launch of its new name and brand, Icario (“ih-car-ee-oh”).

The new brand represents the combined business of two market leaders that merged in October 2020. Icario creates value by uniting pioneering technology, data science, and behavioral insights to make the world a healthier place, one person at a time. Icario’s technology and services currently support more than 50 leading healthcare payers, including seven of the ten largest health plans in the United States.

“We chose the Icario name and brand to represent a successful, growing business that deeply understands people and is focused on making healthcare more human through personalized communication,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO of Icario. “Bringing Revel and NovuHealth together under one brand has allowed us to accelerate new product development to solve healthcare problems quickly in a highly interconnected way. There has never been a more important time to improve people’s health, and the Icario team is driven to achieve the highest health outcomes on behalf of our customers through an ever-expanding suite of capabilities.”

Icario currently helps more than 10 million health plan members per month take health actions that drive better outcomes. Icario’s expanded data analytics, adaptive multi-channel platform, and behavioral insights allow health plan customers to connect with their members in a highly personalized way. Icario’s deep expertise in Medicare and Medicaid — supporting critical quality, satisfaction and outcome measures that drive plan performance — enables the company to partner with innovative health plans and risk bearing entities to accelerate innovation and growth.

Check out the new Icario website and brand design here: www.icariohealth.com.

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including seven of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com.

