ONC adds guidelines for e-prescribing, public health reporting

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology updated its Interoperability Standards Advisory to include specifications for e-prescribing and public health reporting.

In a Jan. 11 blog post, the ONC said it has added the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs' Real-Time Prescriptions Benefit Standard Version 12. This addition will help communication efforts between pharmacy benefit payers and prescriber systems.

Regarding public health reporting, the ONC also added the HL7 Laboratory Results Interface to its standards for newborn screening results and birth defect reporting.

The ISA catalog is compiled of health IT data standards and implementation specifications based on industry and federal agencies' feedback.