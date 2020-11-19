Nuance sells transcription, EHR go-live services businesses to focus on conversational AI

Nuance is selling its health information management transcription and EHR go-live services business to a new company formed by Assured Healthcare Partners and Aeries Technology Group.

Four details:

1. The sale will include Nuance Transcription Services and eScription technology platform.

2. Nuance will be a minority owner of the newly formed company, DeliverHealth, and continue providing its technology to the company.

3. The sale is expected to be complete in early 2021.

4. After the sale, Nuance plans to focus innovation and market resources on conversational artificial intelligence while still providing continuity for the EHR go-live and transcription businesses through DeliverHealth.

