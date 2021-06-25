Mount Sinai, Baptist Health + 4 other health IT moves

The following health IT moves were reported since June 11: Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, has been appointed the chief data officer at Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Kasarskis joins Sema4 from New York City-based Mount Sinai, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief data officer.



Sheeza Khawar Hussain is joining Biofourmis, the maker of patient wearable sensors, as its first chief commercial officer. Ms. Hussain joins the company from med tech company Hillrom, where she worked as the vice president of the connected care solutions division.



Tim Quigley, CIO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care, will take on the role of chief client officer at health IT company CloudWave. He brings more than 25 years of health IT experience to the newly created role at CloudWave, which provides cloud platform storage and services to more than 100 hospitals and healthcare software companies.



Ray Pawlicki was selected as the executive chair to the board of directors at health tech firm, PrecisionLife. He formerly served as the CIO of Biogen.



Jean-Olivier Racine has left Amazon to join health IT company Outset Medical, after serving in artificial intelligence and tech leadership roles for nearly 10 years. Mr. Racine was the head of health AI at Amazon Web Services and led HealthLake, Amazon Comprehend Medical and a variety of health services in development.



Harshit Shah was appointed the chief technology officer at the mental healthcare provider, Spring Health. Mr. Shah was previously the head of engineering at Amazon Web Services.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was selected as board chair after a unanimous vote by the board of directors. The incumbent chair will be moved to lead independent director, a position he held from 2012-14.

