Microsoft’s chief executive told employees the company would boost pay amid U.S. inflation reaching a four-decade high.

CEO Satya Nadella said the company plans to double its global budget for merit-based salary increases and boost stock compensation by 25 percent, Geekwire first reported May 16.

The move comes as tech stocks have been falling and other companies, such as Meta and Twitter, saying they would slow hiring. At the same time, the market for tech talent remains competitive.