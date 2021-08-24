Meet the CIOs of the top 10 hospitals in US

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 27, with Mayo Clinic earning the top spot for the sixth consecutive year. Below are brief bios of the CIOs at hospitals that took the top 10 spots.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Cris Ross has worked at Mayo Clinic since 2009. Mr. Ross is also serving as the director of HIMSS, a position he has held since 2016. Before Mayo, he held executive positions at Surescripts and CVS' Minute Clinic.



Cleveland Clinic: Matthew Kull has been the CIO since March 2020, after serving as the interim CIO. He joined Cleveland Clinic in 2018 as the associate CIO of the information technology division. Prior to working at the Ohio health system, he wassenior vice president and CIO for Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas.



UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Ellen Pollack, MSN, RN, is serving as the interim chief information officer for UCLA Health Sciences. She is also continuing her role as chief nursing informatics officer. She has worked at the health system for 28 years in several leadership roles. She previously was the EHR deployment director and the EHR inpatient clinical director.



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Dwight Raum is the interim CIO and senior vice president and vice provost of Johns Hopkins University. He was named the chief technology officer in 2013 and served in this role until he became interim CIO in March 2020. Mr. Raum joined the health system in 2001 to focus on security and identity solutions.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Keith Jennings has served as CIO since 2011. He has worked with the health system since 2010. Mr. Jennings worked as a corporate manager for Partners Healthcare 10 years, the forerunner of Mass General's network of leading state health systems. He served in the U.S. Army 11 years as a civil affairs officer and military police officer.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, is the interim CIO and senior vice president of enterprise information services. He has held several leadership positions at the California health system since he joined more than 10 years ago. He served as the executive director of applications systems. He most recently was vice president and associate CIO of applications, where he oversaw the health system's entire enterprise application portfolio.



NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): Daniel Barchi is the corporate senior vice president and CIO, where he is responsible for IT, pharmacy, analytics, telehealth and artificial intelligence. He has worked in this role since 2015. Before joining the New York health system, Mr. Barchi was CIO at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven Health System from 2010 to 2015.



NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Nader Mherabi is chief digital and information officer and executive vice president and vice dean, where he is responsible for IT activities for the health system. He previously was vice president for IT product solutions and the chief technology officer for NYU Langone.



UCSF Health (San Francisco): Joe Bengfort is the CIO and senior vice president of IT, as well as the associate vice chancellor at UCSF. He is responsible for strategic IT initiatives across the University of California health system, research and education. He joined University of California-San Francisco in 2011 after working at IT provider Perot Systems for 22 years.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Doug King is CIO and senior vice president, a position he has held for two years. He has also worked as vice president of information services, application and technology operations since June 2017. He was the CIO of Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's medical school for two years. He has held several leadership positions at the health system since 2006.