Mayo Clinic partners with VC firm to create cancer tech company

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with venture capital firm Eclipse to create a new company that specializes in developing technologies for radiopharmaceutical development, supply chain and manufacturing.

The company, Nucleus RadioPharma, will create the following technologies to ensure cancer patients can access potentially life-saving radiopharmaceuticals, according to an Oct. 12 press release from Nucleus.

Radiopharmaceuticals expert Charles Conroy will be CEO of the company and Manu Nair, chair of corporate development at Mayo Clinic, will join the company's board of directors.

The company currently has $6 million in seed funding, and aims "to bring [radiopharmaceutical] treatments to the market at a cost, scale and efficacy that will impact millions of lives," according to the release.