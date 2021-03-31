KLAS: Top social determinants of health tools providers are implementing

As providers look to alleviate social determinants of health barriers that affect patient care, hospitals and health systems are increasingly turning to digital tools and platforms to optimize resource referral networks, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its SDOH Referral Networks 2021 report, KLAS surveyed provider customers to gauge their satisfaction levels with their SDOH referral network tech vendors.

Here's how participants ranked their vendors' delivery of new technology, based on a one- to nine-point scale:

Aunt Bertha: 8.2

NowPow: 7.6

Signify Health: 7.9

Unite Us: 7.6

Here's how participants ranked their vendors' products and ability to meet needed functionality, based on a one- to nine-point scale:

Aunt Bertha: 7.2

NowPow: 6.9

Signify Health: 7.1

Unite Us: 7.6

Here's how participants ranked their vendors' support of their organization's integration goals, based on a one- to nine-point scale:

Aunt Bertha: 7.4

NowPow: 7.5

Signify Health: 8.0

Unite Us: 6.8

