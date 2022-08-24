Inspira Health installs Oracle Cloud suite

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has implemented Oracle's Cloud suite to support its financial, materials management, human resource management, employee and manager self-service and payroll business processes.

The health system teamed up with strategy and digital transformation company Alithya to replace its older on-site system with Oracle's integrated cloud, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Inspira Health's new suite of products includes Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, Oracle Cloud Supply Chain Management, Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management and Oracle Cloud Payroll.

The multipillar Oracle Cloud implementation aims to automate repetitive tasks and business processes.

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit healthcare organization with hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer, New Jersey.