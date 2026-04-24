Utah system expands TeleNICU to rural Mountain West

Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health has expanded its TeleNICU program to new sites in Montana and Wyoming, with plans to add Nevada, according to a March 25 report from the Utah Hospital Association.

The program connects well-baby nurseries with neonatologists and the AirMed Perinatal Team 24/7, allowing rural providers to receive real-time support to assess and stabilize newborns. The technology enables specialists to observe resuscitations remotely and communicate directly with families before a potential transfer.

University of Utah Health said the program currently serves four sites in Utah and plans to expand to 10 to 12 sites across the Mountain West. Leaders said the effort aims to reduce unnecessary transfers, keep mothers and newborns together when possible and strengthen partnerships between rural hospitals and specialty care teams.

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