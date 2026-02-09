Tampa General to open 32K-square-foot innovation center

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital plans to host a ribbon-cutting Feb. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of its new 32,000-square-foot innovation center.

The facility, located in the city’s Ybor City neighborhood, will house the health system’s innovation, IT and analytics teams, TGH Ventures, the headquarters of the Tampa Medical & Research District, and the Tampa base of data analytics giant Palantir. The event will be held during the annual TGH Innovation Week, a partnership with Tampa-based USF Health.

“At Tampa General, innovation isn’t just an initiative — it’s who we are as an academic health system,” said Rachel Feinman, senior vice president of innovation, ventures and digital solutions at Tampa General, in a Feb. 6 news release. “Every day, we pursue new solutions that advance patient safety, elevate quality of care and reimagine what’s possible.”