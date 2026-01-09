OSF HealthCare pilots clinical intelligence platform

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has begun testing a new platform aimed at helping clinicians recognize changes in patient health more quickly by displaying trend data directly within electronic health records.

The platform, called CliniPane, is a clinical intelligence tool developed by OSF Innovation. It is currently being piloted by a small group of primary care physicians, according to a Jan. 9 news release from OSF HealthCare. Rather than using alerts or separate screens, CliniPane displays changes in patient data visually within the platform where clinicians are already working.

Health system leaders said the platform is meant to address a common challenge in clinical settings — the large volume of patient data clinicians must assess during brief appointments. By organizing key data into visual trend lines, CliniPane is designed to help clinicians quickly determine whether health indicators are improving or worsening.

Roopa Foulger, vice president of digital innovation development at OSF Innovation, said in the release that the platform was developed within the system’s internal innovation ecosystem, which provided funding and research support. The project also involved collaboration with researchers at the University of Illinois in Chicago and Urbana-Champaign.

Clinicians were involved early in the development process to help identify which information would be most helpful during patient visits, Ms. Foulger said. Developers then focused on building a system that could surface those insights without requiring extra clicks or disrupting workflows.

OSF HealthCare plans to continue testing the platform with a limited number of providers while collecting feedback to inform future updates.