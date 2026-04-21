Mayo Clinic backs virtual biomarker startup in $4.9M investment

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has joined a $4.9 million seed funding round for virtual biomarker startup ViewsML.

The company is developing the world’s first virtual biomarker library, using AI to extract the insights directly from pathology images to support precision medicine, according to an April 20 news release.

Wittington Ventures led the funding round.

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