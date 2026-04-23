Keck Medicine, Tempus AI ink precision medicine partnership

Tempus AI and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have launched a collaboration to advance precision medicine using artificial intelligence.

The partnership will integrate AI-driven tools across the University of Southern California’s health system, which serves more than 1.5 million patient visits annually, including the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Keck Medicine of USC, both in Los Angeles.

The collaboration focuses on four key areas: clinical testing, clinical trial matching, identifying care gaps and joint research and development, according to an April 23 news release. The effort will incorporate Tempus’ genomic profiling into clinical workflows, use AI to match patients with clinical trials and deploy tools to improve care delivery.

The collaboration aims to expand access to personalized care and accelerate development of new diagnostics and treatments.

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