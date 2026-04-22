House passes bill to reauthorize telehealth grants

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to reauthorize two federal telehealth grant programs.

HR 3419 amends the Public Health Service Act to continue the Telehealth Network Grant Program and the Telehealth Resource Centers through 2030, raising annual funding from $29 million to $42.1 milion.

The legislation will help “bridge gaps for communities that historically face barriers to medical care,” said U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, in an April 21 statement. The bill next goes to the Senate for consideration.

Several health systems have been awarded the telehealth grants in recent years, including Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

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