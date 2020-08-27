How this Louisiana hospital plans to preserve IT operations in wake of Hurricane Laura

Bunkie (La.) General Hospital on Aug. 27 activated emergency command of its crisis communications technologies in case Hurricane Laura makes landfall in its region.

The hospital has deployed a durable website banner from FastCommand that lasts when websites crash during emergencies and disaster situations, helping the hospital avoid technological difficulties such as phone outages.

"We are prepared to give weather updates during this event through our durable website banner and to utilize other tools such as online communication boards should our phone systems collapse," Bunkie General Hospital CEO Linda Deville said in the Aug. 27 news release. "We are using FastCommand for continuous coronavirus updates, and through the system's versatility we are also able to simultaneously address the present weather threat."

FastCommand provides website deflection technologies for critical emergency situations to help support communications even if the hospital's website overloads or phones lose power. FastCommand's 24-hours disaster communication specialists are preparing to assist organizations in Louisiana and Texas in response to Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early morning Aug. 27 in southern Louisiana, according to The Washington Post.

