How the PHE's end affects remote patient monitoring

The COVID-19 national and public health emergencies ended May 11, which will have an effect on Medicare payments for remote patient monitoring, Politico reported May 15.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, home-based care programs accelerated, with remote monitoring playing a key role, but now that the emergencies have ended, Medicare can only pay for devices used to track the vital signs of "established patients," according to the publication.

This means Medicare will only cover fees for patients who began using home-based health monitoring prior to the public health emergency's end.