How Mayo Clinic spends its IT budget

As technology budgets are rising, CIOs at hospitals, such as Mayo Clinic, are spending more on enhancing flexibility and developing data tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 18.
IT budgets are projected to grow 2 percent in 2021 and 3.6 percent in 2022, according to an Oct. 18 study by Gartner, a research and consultancy firm. For its study, Gartner surveyed about 2,400 CIO and technology executives across various industries.
Seven things to know:
- Fifty-one percent of survey respondents said they plan to invest in data analytics tools and business intelligence.
- Forty-eight percent of survey respondents said they plan to invest in cloud platforms, so they can scale and allocate computing resources.
- Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said they plan to increase spending on application programming interfaces, integration technologies and interoperable systems that share data.
- Two in three surveyed respondents will increase their investment in cybersecurity.
- Cris Ross, CIO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, told the Journal that CIOs need to focus on business flexibility. Mr. Ross said Mayo Clinic is focused on delivering services to patients and removing silos around IT products and processes.
- Mr. Ross told the Journal that, if a department has an idea for a new artificial intelligence application, they can team up with data scientists to develop the idea.
- "A customer doesn't care how fast we rack a server," Mr. Ross told the Journal. "They care how fast can you deliver this integrated service to us that has all the stuff we need."