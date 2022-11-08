Health tech investment down 67% from 2021 peak, and 5 other things to know

Investments in health technology have contracted since the peak in 2021, but the market may be rebalancing, according to a report from commercial banking company Silicon Valley Bank.
Six health tech investments trends of 2022:
- Women-founded companies raised 19 percent of all capital invested in health tech in 2022.
- In the third quarter of 2022, health tech investments reached $4.4 billion, down 39 percent from the second quarter and down 67 percent from its peak in the second quarter of 2021.
- Investments in health tech are shifting to high-quality companies that are focused on improving health outcomes, access and affordability.
- Later-stage companies are closing fewer deals at lower valuations.
- The report estimates that U.S. and E.U. health tech investment will reach $27 billion in 2022.
- General Catalyst is one of the most active investors in health tech.