Health tech investment down 67% from 2021 peak, and 5 other things to know

Naomi Diaz -

Investments in health technology have contracted since the peak in 2021, but the market may be rebalancing, according to a report from commercial banking company Silicon Valley Bank. 

Six health tech investments trends of 2022:

  1. Women-founded companies raised 19 percent of all capital invested in health tech in 2022.

  2. In the third quarter of 2022, health tech investments reached $4.4 billion, down 39 percent from the second quarter and down 67 percent from its peak in the second quarter of 2021.

  3. Investments in health tech are shifting to high-quality companies that are focused on improving health outcomes, access and affordability.

  4. Later-stage companies are closing fewer deals at lower valuations.

  5. The report estimates that U.S. and E.U. health tech investment will reach $27 billion in 2022.

  6. General Catalyst is one of the most active investors in health tech.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars