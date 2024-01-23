Health systems, hospitals seeking IT executives

Naomi Diaz -

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking information technology executives.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

  1. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, is seeking a chief nursing information officer and executive director.

  2. Denver Health is seeking a chief medical information officer.

  3. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, is seeking a chief information security officer.

  4. Mass General Brigham, based in Somerville, Mass., is seeking an assistant chief medical information officer.

  5. MyMichigan Health, based in Midland, Mich., is seeking a regional associate chief medical information officer. 

  6. MUSC, based in Charleston, S.C., is seeking a chief nursing information officer.

  7. Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is seeking a chief information security officer.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars