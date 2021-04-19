FDA cuts 8 software functions from medical device classification

The FDA is excluding eight software functions that were previously classified as medical device status under the 21st Century Cures Act.

The FDA released the new provisions in an April 19 document in the Federal Register. The guidance outlines the software functions that are no longer considered medical devices under the FDA's updated definitions.

Here are the eight software functions that are now excluded from the classification of a medical device:

Calculator/data processing module for clinical use

Continuous glucose monitor secondary display

Automated indirect immunofluorescence microscope and software-assisted system

Medical device data systems

Home uterine activity monitor

Medical image storage device

Medical image communications device

Picture archiving and communication system

