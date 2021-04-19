4 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are four healthcare organizations that recently announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system. 

  1. Rogers-based Central Texas Community Health Centers launched a new Epic EHR system.

  2. Mercy Iowa City revealed plans to install the Allscripts Sunrise EHR.

  3. Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System went live with a new Epic EHR.

  4. Plymouth, N.H.-based Speare Memorial Hospital signed a contract to deploy a new Meditech Expanse EHR.

