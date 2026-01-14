UC San Diego Health trims Epic training time by 75%

University of California San Diego Health in San Diego reduced Epic EHR training time by more than 75% using an adaptive learning platform.

The health system, which onboards about 1,000 clinicians annually, implemented a confidence-based learning platform to personalize training. According to a case study published Nov. 19, by the Arch Collaborative at KLAS Research, clinicians were twice as likely to report content relevance compared to previous methods, and the platform identified 577 instances in which users felt confident in incorrect information.

The platform’s analytics enabled UC San Diego Health to target knowledge gaps and develop focused microlearning modules, according to a Jan. 14 news release from software company Amplifire, which collaborated with UC San Diego Health on the training. Following the program’s success, the health system plans to expand the training to inpatient nurses and implement ongoing education strategies.

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