Newman Regional Health rolls out upgraded patient portal

Newman Regional Health, based in Emporia, Kan., has rolled out upgrades to its MHealth portal, powered by Meditech Expanse.

The updated portal features a redesigned interface and expanded tools that allow patients to manage their care online through mobile devices or desktop computers, according to a Jan. 16 news release. New features include expanded options for appointment scheduling and pre-registration.

The portal now includes an integrated bill pay feature, allowing patients to view and pay bills related to Newman Regional Health services. Additional tools give patients access to provider notes, radiology reports and lab results, as well as the ability to securely message providers and request prescription renewals. The portal also allows patients to share access with family members or caregivers to help manage appointments, billing and inpatient updates.

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