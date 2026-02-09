Care New England builds IT talent pipeline with new academic partnership

Care New England, based in Providence, R.I., and Rhode Island College in Providence have launched a new partnership aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare technology workforce and supporting growth in digital health fields.

The collaboration will focus on building a pipeline of healthcare technology professionals trained in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital health, according to a Feb. 5 news release. The initiative will be anchored in Rhode Island College’s School of Business and will eventually be housed alongside the college’s Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies, integrating Care New England’s digital health capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Care New England will work with Rhode Island College to enhance existing academic programs and help develop new clinical and healthcare management degree programs, professional certifications and workshops. The effort is designed to blend the health system’s operational and clinical experience with the college’s academic offerings to prepare students and working professionals for roles across Rhode Island’s evolving healthcare landscape, the release said.

A key element of the collaboration includes integrating Epic EHR training into Rhode Island College’s nursing and health sciences curricula. Care New England will provide access to an Epic academic license, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the EHR platform. The training will include guest lectures, simulation labs and case studies focused on clinical workflows and patient data processes, according to the release.

The partnership also includes the creation of internship and cooperative education opportunities for Rhode Island College students, which could lead to full-time employment with Care New England, the organizations said.