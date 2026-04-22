Cybersecurity event disrupts Wisconsin hospital

A cybersecurity incident has encrypted data and interrupted phone and internet systems at Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Clinical teams activated downtime procedures, with only “limited and temporary” disruptions to services, the hospital said in an April 21 statement.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the safety and care of our patients,” Mile Bluff CEO Dara Bartels stated. “Our team responded quickly, and care for our community has continued. We are working diligently to fully resolve this issue.”

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