CIOs' top 15 priorities over next 3 years

CIOs' top priority over the next one to three years will be driving business innovation, according to a recent CIO survey.

That differs from their current No. 1 focus, which is cybersecurity, per an April CIO story.

Here are the activities CIOs plan to spend more time on in the next one to three years, according to the 2024 survey of 1,126 IT leaders:

1. Driving business innovation: 34%

2. Redesigning business processes: 33%

3. Security management: 30%

4. Modernizing infrastructure and applications: 28%

Aligning IT initiatives with business goals: 28%

6. Developing and refining business strategy: 27%

7. Leading change efforts: 25%

8. Identifying opportunities for competitive differentiation: 24%

Developing new go-to-market strategies and technologies: 24%

10. Improving IT operations/systems performance: 23%

11. Cost control/expense management: 22%

12. Cultivating the IT/business partnership: 21%

13. Studying market trends/customer needs to ID commercial opportunities: 20%

14. Negotiating with IT vendors: 15%

15. Managing IT crises: 14%