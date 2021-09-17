Cerner, FDA + 4 recent HIT exec moves

These health IT moves have been reported since Sept. 3:

Cameron Burt, former managing director of Cerner's Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, joined healthcare communications platform Rauland Australia as its new CEO.



Gustavo Stolovitzky, PhD, has been named chief scientific officer of Stamford, Conn.-based Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Stolovitzky is a former IBM leader.



Christopher Longhurst, MD, has been promoted by the University of California San Diego Health to the dual roles of CMO and chief digital officer, effective Oct. 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Longhurst currently serves as UCSD Health's CIO and associate CMO for quality and safety.



Michael Pfeffer, MD, has been tapped by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care to lead its IT and digital transformation efforts as CIO.



Vid Desai has been selected as the CIO of the FDA new's Office of Digital Transformation. Before joining the FDA, he was CIO at Vyaire Medical, a respiratory medical device company, and also CIO at Endochoice, a GI device and services provider.



Zan Burke has been selected by Quantum Health, a consumer healthcare navigation company, to serve as its CEO. Mr. Burke is a former Cerner and Livongo Health executive.