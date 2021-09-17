Cerner, FDA + 4 recent HIT exec moves

Listen
These health IT moves have been reported since Sept. 3:
- Cameron Burt, former managing director of Cerner's Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, joined healthcare communications platform Rauland Australia as its new CEO.
- Gustavo Stolovitzky, PhD, has been named chief scientific officer of Stamford, Conn.-based Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Stolovitzky is a former IBM leader.
- Christopher Longhurst, MD, has been promoted by the University of California San Diego Health to the dual roles of CMO and chief digital officer, effective Oct. 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Longhurst currently serves as UCSD Health's CIO and associate CMO for quality and safety.
- Michael Pfeffer, MD, has been tapped by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care to lead its IT and digital transformation efforts as CIO.
- Vid Desai has been selected as the CIO of the FDA new's Office of Digital Transformation. Before joining the FDA, he was CIO at Vyaire Medical, a respiratory medical device company, and also CIO at Endochoice, a GI device and services provider.
- Zan Burke has been selected by Quantum Health, a consumer healthcare navigation company, to serve as its CEO. Mr. Burke is a former Cerner and Livongo Health executive.