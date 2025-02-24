Budget woes slow IT modernization for rural healthcare: Report

Rural healthcare providers are struggling to modernize their IT infrastructure, with 81% citing budget constraints as the biggest obstacle to adopting new technologies, according to a Feb. 21 report from Black Book Research.

The report, "Rural and Critical Access Healthcare IT Solutions," surveyed 972 rural healthcare executives, IT professionals, clinicians and administrators on technology trends, vendor performance and interoperability challenges. The findings highlight persistent gaps in digital transformation efforts, particularly in areas such as interoperability, telehealth and artificial intelligence.

Six key findings from the report: