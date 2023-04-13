Biden administration to tighten security on patients' protected health info.

The Biden administration proposed new patient privacy protection regulations on April 12 so that patients' protected health information can't be used to investigate or sue people who are seeking out abortions.
Here are the four new health privacy protections regulations the administration is looking to enforce:
- Under HIPAA, the administration is proposing a rule in which healthcare providers would be barred from disclosing patients' protected health information, including information relating to reproductive healthcare, under certain circumstances.
- School districts, colleges and universities must obtain written consent from students or parents prior to disclosing student health information.
- Patients have the right to ask that their EHR information may not be disclosed to their physicians, hospitals or healthcare providers.
- The Federal Communications Commission will roll out guidance for healthcare organizations on how to protect patient's data via mobile phones.