Beaumont Health greatly expands robotic surgery

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is expanding its robotic surgery by nearly 50 percent as it aims to offer minimally invasive surgery to more patients.

The health system recently installed seven new da Vinci robotic surgical systems, giving it 24 total and boosting its capacity to treat an additional 2,200 patients.

"We expanded the robotic surgery program to meet demand," Benjamin Schwartz, MD, president of Beaumont Health, said in the Sept. 29 health system news release. "More robots mean more patients will have access to these experts and advanced capabilities when they need it most."